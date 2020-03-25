PanCare Health will begin conducting COVID-19 testing in Jackson County, Thursday, March 26, officials with that organization said Wednesday.
To qualify, you must complete all of following steps or you will be turned away at the testing site:
Step 1: Exhibit COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, and shortness of breath).
Step 2: Call the PanCare COVID-19 response line at 850-215-4181.
Step 3: Conduct a phone screening.
Step 4: Upon qualifying for testing, you will be assigned a unique ID number and given an appointment date and time. You must present this ID number at your appointment with your photo ID when you arrive at the off-site testing location.
PanCare Health will screen and schedule testing in accordance with the following CDC priorities for testing patients with suspected COVID-19 infection:
PRIORITY 1
• Hospitalized patients
• Symptomatic healthcare workers
PRIORITY 2
• Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms
• Patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms
• Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms
• First responders with symptoms
PRIORITY 3
• Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms
• Individuals who do not meet any of the above categories with symptoms
• Health care workers and first responders
• Individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing high COVID-19 hospitalizations
NON-PRIORITY
• Individuals without symptoms
The PanCare Health COVID-19 response line team will conduct phone screenings 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 850-215-4181.
