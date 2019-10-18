Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...FLORIDA BIG BEND... SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA **POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE TO BRING IMPACTS TO THE REGION LATER TODAY INTO SATURDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NO CHANGES. * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CALHOUN, CENTRAL WALTON, COASTAL BAY, GADSDEN, HOLMES, INLAND BAY, INLAND DIXIE, INLAND FRANKLIN, INLAND GULF, INLAND JEFFERSON, INLAND TAYLOR, INLAND WAKULLA, JACKSON, LAFAYETTE, LEON, LIBERTY, MADISON, NORTH WALTON, SOUTH WALTON, AND WASHINGTON - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL DIXIE, COASTAL FRANKLIN, COASTAL GULF, COASTAL JEFFERSON, COASTAL TAYLOR, AND COASTAL WAKULLA * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 390 MILES SOUTHWEST OF PANAMA CITY OR ABOUT 400 MILES SOUTHWEST OF APALACHICOLA OR ABOUT 470 MILES SOUTHWEST OF TALLAHASSEE - 25.9N 90.0W - STORM INTENSITY 60 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHEAST OR 55 DEGREES AT 22 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ OVERVIEW... A DISTURBANCE OVER THE CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP INTO A TROPICAL OR SUBTROPICAL STORM LATER TODAY OR TONIGHT, AS IT MOVES NORTHEAST TOWARD THE REGION. REGARDLESS OF DEVELOPMENT, THIS SYSTEM WILL BRING IMPACTS TO THE REGION, BEGINNING AS EARLY AS TONIGHT. THIS INCLUDES THE POTENTIAL FOR LIFE THREATENING INUNDATION FROM STORM SURGE ALONG THE FLORIDA BIG BEND COAST OF 1 TO 3 FEET AND MINOR COASTAL FLOODING ALONG THE PANHANDLE COAST. ALSO, EXPECT HIGH SURF WITH HEIGHTS OF 10 TO 13 FEET DEVELOPING LATER TODAY. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS OF 39 MPH OR GREATER ARE LIKELY NEAR THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND BIG BEND COASTS. THE TORNADO THREAT IS ELEVATED ACROSS THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND BIG BEND, AS WELL AS, OUR SOUTHERNMOST GEORGIA AND ALABAMA COUNTIES, WHERE ISOLATED TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE. GIVEN THE FAST MOVING NATURE OF THE SYSTEM, THE FLOODING RAIN THREAT IS MINIMAL, WITH ONLY 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN EXPECTED WITH ISOLATED 6 INCH AMOUNTS. TO REITERATE, REGARDLESS OF DEVELOPMENT, CONFIDENCE IN THE AFOREMENTIONED IMPACTS IS INCREASING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE FLORIDA BIG BEND EAST OF INDIAN PASS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - AREAS OF INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY WAVES. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOW SPOTS. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING DUNES. STRONG AND NUMEROUS RIP CURRENTS. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE COAST. ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND THE FLORIDA BIG BEND. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST ALABAMA AND SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...FLORIDA BIG BEND...SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE AHEAD OF TIME. OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE FL AROUND 6 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.