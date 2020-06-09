Initially conceived as a small but powerful gesture carried out by a few people displaying signs to protest the death of George Floyd and to show support of the Black Lives Matter movement, an event last Saturday in Marianna turned into much more.
It evolved quickly into a march through downtown Marianna culminating in a peace and justice rally that drew a diverse crowd of 120-130 people to Madison Street Park.
Co-organizer and Jackson County native Galen Olds could scarcely keep pace as the swell of support grew. The event lasted five hours, far beyond the brief event that had been first envisioned.
Olds and a co-organizer had expected to walk with roughly 10 other individuals that day near the Jackson County Courthouse. But as word of it grew on social media, more people each day expressed a desire to participate. That circumstance surprised and left Olds hopeful, not only because of the numbers but because of the diversity of participants from all walks of life, races, and genders.
Olds, a graduate of Marianna High School, lives in Tallahassee now and is in his senior year as a political science major at Florida State University. He hadn’t expected to see his home community’s diversity so well represented that day.
“You really had a good image of the community there. It was good to see. It gave everyone a chance to take part in what transitioned into a public forum,” he said. “People were talking about their experiences, what they’d seen and what they hope for. I think it was a real learning experience for a lot of people.”
He said one topic arising in the rally concerned hopes for a more complete American history curriculum in public schools, particularly in African-American studies.
“It jumps from slavery to Martin Luther King,” Olds said, leaving a largely unstudied gap for students that includes the turbulent reconstruction era that followed the Civil War and had pivotal long-term effects. Knowing about it, understanding it and exploring its effects on generations could help young people in their understanding and formulation of perceptions, the present, the future, and more, he said.
“Slavery is a party of history, but there’s this insane gap, so much that’s omitted here. I didn’t learn about reconstruction before my senior year of high school. Omitting, or editing, history, that’s no way to teach; that’s a thing that can bolster racism.”
There was also discussion of a current effort to have the “Claude Neal tree” removed from the grounds of the courthouse. The lynching of Neal, a black man accused of murdering a white woman, occurred soon after he was taken by force from protective custody and killed by a group of white men in a crime that was only investigated decades after it occurred.
Many believe the notorious hanging tree, Olds said, must come down as a symbolic statement that society no longer tolerates such acts and is ready to do the right thing going forward. In their view, he explained, to have it remain is to have it stand as a “monument to torture and murder,” and a symbolic threat that such a thing could indeed happen again.
Signs are being placed these days around the tree which call for its removal, Olds said.
Olds also says that the Claude Neal story is another omission in the local curriculum even as it arguably remains one of the most widely known incidents of its kind in the history of the nation.
“You’re not going to find a book in Marianna about this,” Olds asserts. “Again, omitting something so that certain people don’t look so bad does just not really leave you a way to approach and confront the past in whole, which must be done to have a clear-eyed present and future.”
The airing of those and other issues, such as the need for more community-led input with law enforcement agencies, was an important outcome of the Saturday event, Olds said, and the diversity of and number of supporters was an equally important facet of it.
“It was kind of spotlight shine, a clear agreement, that needed to change,” Olds said.
“That was the most important thing to me, that in a place with such a history and present as we have, that so many people of such a diverse mix want to see change. It turned out to be a rally for peace and justice.”
