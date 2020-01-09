A pedestrian died at the scene after he entered the roadway and was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The victim was identified as 52-year-old Fountain resident Brent Owen Majeske.
Officials say he was initially on the shoulder of U.S. 90, near Cumbaa Road, west of Cottondale, but entered into the westbound lane of travel in front of a 2003 Toyota four-door being driven by Grand Ridge resident Darryl Lynn Ellis, 58.
The incident took place around 5:20 a.m.
