A woman who had been involved in a Jackson County traffic crash on Sunday was subsequently killed while walking back to her car after having checked on the driver of the other vehicle involved in that crash on U.S. Highway 90 near Mayo Road, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials say Lake Butler resident Nicole Mears, 33, was walking in the westbound lane heading back to her 2012 Chevrolet Camaro when another vehicle traveling west on U.S. 90 struck her around 5:48 p.m. FHP reported that the driver, Marianna resident Olivia Cornwell, 17, was unable to see Mears walking in the road “due to low ambient lighting on the roadway,” and struck her, then crashed into the Camaro.
Mears was pronounced dead at the scene. Cornwell was taken to Jackson Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
