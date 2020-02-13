Singer-songwriter Peggy Messer Cox, a retired teacher from Blountstown, will address the Chipola Regional Arts Association (CRAA) at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Cox taught high-school English, mostly in Calhoun County, for 34 years. She is married to Jimmy Cox, has two children and two grandsons.
It was after Peggy retired that she had time to indulge her love of singing. She sang with a bluegrass group, then later as part of a duet, but always as a soloist.
Peggy has a long history with Chipola, matriculating there in the early '60s, after graduating from Grand Ridge High School. She would go on to receive her B.S. at Troy State University and M.S. at Florida State University.
"I love Chipola," says Peggy. "It gave me an opportunity to get a college degree. It was inexpensive, close to home and, for me, a Mecca of music and adventure."
While at Chipola, Peggy sang in the choir and was part of the ladies' group "The Notables." She also played roles in the musicals “Oklahoma!” and “My Fair Lady.”
Peggy has continued to sing and write and recorded some of her songs at age 70. The result was her album, “Invitation.” “I make no claim to being a well-trained musician,” says Peggy.
“My work comes from the heart and is more the 'three chords and the truth' variety.” Writing and singing have been both a hobby and a ministry for Peggy throughout her life. She has no idea how many weddings and funerals she has sung for, beginning in her pre-teen years. Peggy says, “I only know that music has power. It can calm an angry heart, comfort a weary soul, uplift a broken spirit, and bring joy, even in the direst situations. I am so blessed to have had so much music in my life.”
CRAA, a volunteer organization under the umbrella of the Chipola Foundation, works to enhance the arts throughout the five-county Chipola District, by providing scholarships in the visual arts, music, and theatre, mini-grants to teachers in the arts throughout the district, children's arts programming, supporting the college's Artist Series and by bringing arts-related programs to the public through their noon meetings held eight times a year.
All meetings of the CRAA are open to the public and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the program and fellowship. For more information, contact CRAA President Joan Stadsklev at 850-482-7365.
