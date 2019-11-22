Phi Beta Lambda wins big at state conference

The Chipola College chapter of Phi Beta Lambda brought home six top-three awards from the PBL 2019 Fall State Leadership Conference in Championsgate, Nov. 8-10. Seven students attended business sessions, workshops and team building events.
Seven Chipola students competed, with six winning Top-Three awards.
Winners are: Ashley Lytle, First in Personal Finance; Conner McQueen, Third in Information Technology; Jay Phelps, Third in Business Procedures; Kylee Rhodes, Third in Personal Finance; Julian Severson, First in Information Technology and Dianne Watson, Second in Business Procedures.
Chipola Faculty adviser Glenda Bethel, said, “The group that traveled to FSLC was diverse, and I was impressed with how well they worked together. They represented Chipola College well and were excited about this experience, which is a prelude to the State Leadership Conference in March, where they will compete in many events and attend business sessions and workshops.”
