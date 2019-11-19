The Malone Pecan Festival and Fun Day attracted a big and hungry crowd last Saturday, despite the morning cold. Most food lines were a dozen deep much of the time as the lunch hour rolled around. With a long parade starting at 10 a.m., folks were lining the streets by 9:30 a.m. in anticipation of the march. Not far away, musicians performing gospel, soul, and country styles kept the crowd entertained as they explored the rides, vendor booths and other offerings. Here are a few scenes from the day.

