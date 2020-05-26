It’s Birthday Calendar time!
That is, time to place your order for the 2021 Community Birthday Calendar sponsored by the Pilot Club of Marianna.
List the birthdays and anniversaries of your family and friends, an “In Memory of” or civic club meeting.
Each listing is only 50 cents, and calendars may be ordered or $3.50.
This makes a great gift for friends and family.
The money raised by this fundraiser helps the Pilot Club continue to give back to the community through the charitable events they help sponsor, including Special Olympics, Nursing Scholarship at Chipola, Senior Citizens, Chipola Regional Art Association, Partners for Pets, Hope School, Anchor Club at MHS, Project Graduation and many other worthwhile events.
Contact any Pilot member, or call or text Claudia Smith, calendar chairman, at 850-272-2706 or Denise Raits at 850-482-6722 before June 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.