In this Floridan file photo, Becky Blanchette hands off to-go dinner plates to a customer at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Marianna. The Pilot Club of Marianna will host their annual spaghetti fundraiser at the church on Nov. 5. FLORIDAN FILE

The Pilot Club of Marianna Inc. will hold its annual fundraising spaghetti dinner 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the St. Luke's Episcopal Church Parish Hall.

The menu will consist of spaghetti with the Pilot Club’s homemade sauce, bread and dessert. Tickets are $6 and may be purchased from any Pilot Club member or those listed below. You may dine inside the Parish Hall or drive through to the pickup area by entering the driveway on Wynn Street.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Jackson County Special Olympics. This year, the Pilot Club will make its donation in honor of Karen Howell Hendrickson for her many years of service to the Special Olympics in Jackson County.

For more information or tickets, call: Denise Raits, 482-6722; Claudia Smith, 272-2706; Rochelle Wagner, 633-7927; or Gail Hill, 557-0501.

