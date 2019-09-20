Plane

This plane made an all-safe emergency landing in a Calhoun County cotton field this week.

 COURTESY FHP TROOPER JEFF O'PRY

A Calhoun County cotton field provided a soft emergency “runway” for a plane’s emergency landing Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the agency received a report of the landing that occurred near Magnolia Church Road that day. Trooper Jeffrey L. O’Pry made contact with the pilot, Zachary James Loren, 39, and his passenger, 47-year-old Mathew Nathan Taylor, both of Alabama.

Loren “advised that he had to perform an emergency landing in Ms. Francis Snyder's cotton field due to engine failure,” the response stated. No one was injured and troopers assisted with traffic control while the aircraft was transported to the nearby airport located on Magnolia Church Road.

