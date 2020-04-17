Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels said he’s hoping that the opening of Blue Springs Recreational Area will open as planned on Memorial Day weekend in late May. Memorial Day is Monday, May 25, and the park would open the weekend before it if all goes as planned.
Hopes are that the COVID-19 crisis will be on the “downhill side” by then, he told Jackson County Commissioners in a departmental update Tuesday. The park’s headwall replacement project is almost complete.
County officials are keeping open the option of limiting admission in order to more easily maintain recommended distance between parties if that becomes necessary, and/or to adjust the park’s schedule toward that goal.
Advertising for lifeguards and concession stand workers is ongoing, and a training entity for the lifeguards is being sought. That’s a challenge that continued as of Thursday--they’re normally trained at Chipola College, but live classes are temporarily shut down in continued efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Per-person admission will remain at $4 this season.
Meanwhile, Spring Creek Park and Turners Landing remain closed in an action taken early this month by county administration in order to avoid close contact between parties at the small launch point on Spring Creek and the narrow stretch of water that meanders on downstream from there in the Chipola River system.
Boat ramps under the county’s control remain open and well used, along with the trails at Citizens Lodge, county officials say.
All openings and closures are subject to changes in plans based on the progression of COVID-19 circumstances.
