Bessie Perry Mizer will address the Chipola Regional Arts Association (CRAA) and guests at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 21. She will share her life story, how she moved from a childhood goal of being an opera singer to becoming a published poet, and how, through her writings and her personal influence, she today not only continues her writing but coaches and encourages young people to find the talents within themselves.
In addition to poetry, she has also written a play entitled “The Devil's Funeral.” At the meeting, she will be reading one of her poems, “Saints that Ain't,” which she says is more like a short story filled with seriousness but also humor.
Mrs. Mizer received her Associate of Arts degree in Columbus, Georgia and her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration Management from Edward Waters College in Jacksonville. She is married to Ronald Mizer, pastor of St. James AME Church in Marianna.
CRAA, a volunteer organization under the umbrella of the Chipola Foundation, works to enhance the arts throughout the five-county Chipola district, by providing scholarships in the visual arts, music, and theatre, mini-grants to teachers in the arts throughout the district, children's arts programming, by supporting the Chipola College's artist series which brings a wide variety of national and international talent onto the Chipola stage, and by bringing arts-related programs to the public through their noon meetings held eight times per year.
All meetings of the CRAA are open to the public and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the program. For more information, call CRAA President Joan Stadsklev at 850-482-7365.
