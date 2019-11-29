The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods between Nov. 27-29:
Robert Easlic, 34, 502 Prince St., Brunswick, GA, failure to appear (felony battery, exposing another to injury).
Devonterrious Bush, 26, 839 Campbell St., Tallahassee, violation of county probation.
Ebony Cotton, 21, 2600 Denton Road (Apt. N124), Dothan, AL, introduction/removal of contraband (communication).
Shane Love, 27, 4680 Watson St., Marianna, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).
James Love, 49, 1748 Hawaii St., Alford, burglary of structure or conveyance, grand theft.
Jashon Rhynes, 19, 4270 Century Road, Greenwood, resisting officer without violence.
JAIL POPULATION 214
