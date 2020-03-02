Sneads High School and Chipola College alum Ashley Melzer earned praise from the crowd Thursday, Feb. 27, after the screening of “You Gave Me a Song,” the documentary she produced with director Kenny Dalsheimer.
About the life of singer and musician Alice Gerrard, who was nominated for a Grammy for a CD she made at age 80, the full-length film drew a long round of applause as soon as Melzer’s name appeared in the rolling credits that night, and congratulatory words were mixed in with the questions and answers that followed the showing, as Melzer gave her audience an inside track on the filming process. Melzer had also spoken with Chipola students earlier that day, well before the screening.
During the question-and-answer session that night, Melzer was asked whether she had any interest in ever documenting the lives and times of the people in her home community. Oh, yes, she said, “There are tons of stories here.” She also said that she’d encouraged those students in her lecture to pursue those life-stories themselves, as well.
Among those attending the show were some of Melzer’s teachers from Chipola and from Sneads Elementary School. Her kindergarten teacher, her first-grade teacher and her third-grade teacher were some of the first to reach out for hugs as question-and-answer time closed. At that point, the meet-and-greet that started in the Prough Center lobby before the film picked back up in the auditorium. And there may have been more of her teachers there: Sneads was well-represented at the showing. Her third-grade teacher, Catherine Jackson said Melzer “has been amazing since third grade.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.