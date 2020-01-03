It is time once again to make applications for your tax exemptions.
A reminder to the homeowners of Jackson County who have moved, bought or built a home, placed a mobile home on their property in 2019: Make a new application for Homestead Exemption in 2020.
A mobile home must be declared as real property by the owner(s) in the Jackson County Property Appraiser’s office to be assessed on the tax roll.
Property owners must reside on their property as of Jan. 1 to be eligible for Homestead Exemption.
In order to qualify for Homestead Exemption, the property owner(s) will need a current Florida driver’s license or Florida ID card, Florida car registration and if the owner(s) vote, a Jackson County voter ID card in the precinct where they live. These documents should reflect your current address and be dated prior to Jan. 1, 2020. This information, along with a Social Security number, is required for all owners who live on the property.
If you have any questions concerning the requirements, please feel free to call the office. We are accepting applications Jan. 2-March 2. Receiving this exemption saves you on your tax dollars.
Remember: January and February of each year is the period of time to apply for any type of tax exemption. Other than Homestead, there is Widow or Widower’s Exemption, additional Homestead Exemption for senior citizens, various disability exemptions, including the disabled first responder, church/non-profit exemptions and veterans’ exemptions (if you are a disabled service-connected veteran and are not receiving this exemption, please contact us). Also, there are benefits for the surviving spouse of a veteran and/or first responder.
A deployed service member with Homestead Exemption may qualify for an additional exemption if deployed for a named operation outside the United States during 2019. Please contact this office immediately for information on any tax exemption a property owner may qualify for. We will assist you with any benefits available to you through the Property Appraiser’s Office allowed by state laws. We want to help you with any tax exemption you are entitled to.
Property owners who acquired agriculture land in 2019 should also make a new application in 2020 for the agricultural classification, if it is bona fide agricultural property.
There are many folks who do not hear the radio or see newspaper announcements concerning exemptions, so if you have a friend or relative who needs assistance, please have them contact the Jackson County Property Appraiser’s office at 850-482-9646.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.