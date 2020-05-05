R.E.A.C.H. Inspires will present one lucky panhandle senior a $500 scholarship to the school of their choice.
Organizers have decided to try and connect with this generation of kids by making this a "Social Media Challenge." Seniors are being asked to make and submit a video of them participating in their favorite TikTok challenge (dancing, singing, voiceovers, any talent, etc.).
To submit, seniors should post their video TikTok challenge to the social media platform of their choice (TikTok, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram), tag R.E.A.C.H. Inspires, and use the official scholarship hashtag: #ReachScholarship.
The deadline to submit a video is May 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.