Trinity Baptist Church Pastor Roland Rabon is retiring from that position of leadership at the end of November, after 44 years at the helm.
A come-and-go reception is to be held Saturday, Nov 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson County Agriculture Conference Center, located at 2741 Penn Avenue in Marianna. Brief presentations are planned throughout the reception, with a special recognition occurring at noon.
With more than four decades of service, Rabon has touched lives in multiple generations of Jackson County families.
As someone who has joined so many young couples in marriage, christened so many infants, “unpacked” so much wisdom from scripture, as one admirer put it, and comforted so many in their times of sorrow, Rabon has been a presences at pivotal points in so many lives that his retirement needed a bigger place than the sanctuary where he served as a spiritual leader so long.
His congregation and other loved ones are inviting all to drop by and wish their beloved leader well as he enters another phase of life and service to the world.
Rabon says he’s looking forward to the gathering and hopes to see many from the community there, because the people here have touched his life significantly and meaningfully through the years. ”I feel unworthy of this; I’m fully aware of my faults and failures… but, at the same time, I’m really looking forward to it, to seeing so many of the people I hold dear,” Rabon said. “I hope everyone comes by for at least a little while.”
And the reverend says his retirement won’t be the end of his dedication to the church or the community he’s served for more than four decades.
“I will still be in ministry to my community and church,” Rabon said. ‘I’ll still serve on various committees, and do what I can to help wherever I can. I love the community and the people who have made Marianna what it is today. My wife is from here, our children’s roots are here, their remembrances from childhood are in Marianna still, and it was a pretty easy decision to make, that we would stay here in retirement. My wife, Susan is retiring in November from the county judge’s office, and so we just decided to retire together. But we’re blessed to continue calling Marianna our home and are honored to continue serving it. It’s a place like where I grew up and I cherish it.”
Rabon’s long record of community service was recognized recently by the Marianna Rotary Cub: That organization bestowed its highly-regarded 2018-19 “Service Above Self” award upon Rabon.
Jane Powell of the Guardian Ad Litem organization helped Rotary put together the narrative for that presentation. Guardian Ad Litem helps children caught up in the court system cope with what can be a very traumatizing time in their young lives.
Rabon, she said, has been an instrumental volunteer for that team and other helping organizations. For instance, he has served on the board of directors for Marianna Health and Rehabilitation, on the Marianna Ministers’ Committee, Domestic Violence Guardian Ad Litem, Jackson Hospital Ministry (as an on-call chaplain), and in the Marianna Lion’s Club, where he served twice as its president.
Rabon’s volunteer hours have never been officially counted, but they number in the thousands, friends say. He had a particular gift for helping troubled families find more harmony in their lives and helping children in general and especially in teen court and the Lake Forest Ranch for youth. And his dedication to the elderly is also a well-known part of his life. He has long been a familiar face at area nursing homes and at hospitals, reaching out to people of all ages in medical crisis.
Admirers say he lives his life in a way that provides models of humanity, love, compassion, forgiveness, and hope.
When Hurricane Michael came along last October, Rabon and his beloved Trinity family stepped up to help others in various organized efforts even as they, themselves, were standing in food lines, without electricity and dealing with their own damage.
Rabon and his wife took sanctuary in the church fellowship hall as the storm bore down, and that turned out to be a wise decision: When they got back home, they found their house covered with trees.
But they focused on others even in that time, continuing to participate in the organization of public assistance efforts for the community.
Some of that repair work at home is still left undone, and Rabon said he and his wife will spend some of their coming free time on getting it all back in better shape.
Rabon said their only likely travel plans in retirement will be short excursions to places like Orlando, Jacksonville and Pensacola, where their three children and their grandchildren live. They’ve missed many birthday parties and other family gatherings over the years, what with their weekend and weekday duties at the church.
They’re hoping to make up for some of that lost family time now that their Sundays are a little more free. But most times, when the church doors are open, you’ll be able to find them on a pew at that old home church, supporting whoever winds up in the pulpit now that Rabon has stepped down to take a seat alongside the other faithful members of the congregation.
One of those is David Johnson, who also is a friend from the Lions Cub. “I first met Roland Rabon when I joined the Marianna Lions Club in September, 1990,” Johnson said. “Since that time, we have worked side by side on many community service projects. In 1993, he married Sherri and me. When our children came along and were old enough, he baptized both of them. I have had the privilege of serving with him, as a deacon at Trinity Baptist Church. Over the years, he has not only been my pastor, he has also been my friend. He has been a tremendous asset to Trinity Baptist Church, Marianna, and Jackson County. I wish for him a wonderful and well-deserved retirement.”
