The Jackson County NAACP will host a faith-based Zoom forum on race relations next Monday, June 22, from 6-8 p.m.
The forum will feature eight local ministers who serve as pastors of churches in Jackson County.
The Zoom meeting ID is: 857 4109 1214. The password is: 263232. You can submit questions in advance, through Friday, June 19, via email to: jackson_naacp@outlook.com.
Moderators will be Jackson County NAACP 3rd Vice President Roger Pittman and the Rev. Riley J. Henderson, pastor of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.
Also on the panel are the reverends: Ronald Mizer of St. James AME Church; Chris Franklin of Cottondale First Assembly of God; Stephen Andrews of Empact Nation/New Galilee MBC, Paul Smith of Rivertown Community Church; LaVon Pettis of Evangel Worship Center; and Elder Michael Jones of Trinity Powerhouse Church of God by Faith.
For more information, call 850-696-0599.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.