Graceville-area sisters Flossie Crutchfield, Pearl Baxter and Syble Edgett motored down to Grand Ridge for the annual 4th of July celebration, which is put on by that business for the community year after year. The event last Saturday culminated in a fireworks display.
But Edgett, a birthday girl that day, said she and her two sisters came in especially to hear Billy Lipford sing. Edgett requested the Jim Reeves classic, “He’ll Have to Go.” And sister Flossie threatened to ask for the birthday song, as well.
Edgett had heard Lipford sing the smooth Reeves tune before and loved what she heard. She praised his past performance as the two chatted ahead of his show. Lipford has been a fixture at the Blondie’s Independence Day event for 19 years running.
His music was a highlight of the afternoon, along with the splash slide for kids and the dunking booth nearby. Most of the dunking targets work at Blondie’s, and staff members always play big parts in the event. Many were outfitted in patriotic gear as they worked to keep the eats going in the food court or manned counters up front.
