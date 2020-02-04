Anyone who needs to pre-register or register to vote, or update their existing voter registration card, is invited to the NAACP Youth Council block party, 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, in Marianna’s Madison Street Park.
Council members are ready to help 16- and 17-year-olds pre-register, and help registered voters update their cards. They also want to spread the word about the need to register those whose voting rights were recently restored.
“Magic 93.1,” WBBK-FM, will broadcast live from Saturday’s event, “The Untold Truth” from Albany, Georgia, will perform, and Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Sylvia Stephens will address the audience.
The event will have free food, a bounce house, games and door prizes. Candidates for office are invited to attend, and to address the audience.
Text 850-693-9353 to purchase an ad, reserve vendor space, volunteer and/or donate baked goods for the free cake walk. The deadline for those actions has been extended to Wednesday.
The public is invited – and bringing a lawn chair is recommended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.