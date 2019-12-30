Few people know Speedy Morris by his real first name – Fred.
He picked up his more familiar nickname as a young man working in the government’s Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camps, building roads in San Francisco. His co-workers jokingly called him that because he was “kinda slow on the job,” according to son Don Morris.
But Speedy Morris liked the nickname and it stuck. He used it forever after, and the more colorful name served him well on the road as a traveling musician and as a salesman for Wilson Meats. That job with Wilson is what brought him to Marianna many years ago to settle and raise his family. His work circuit primarily covered Panama City to Pensacola, and he built his “play” circuit around that, setting up gigs in advance as he traveled it. He played a variety of spots and loved their honky-tonk atmospheres. In one of those he frequently played, the stage was so close to the pool table that management strung chicken wire to protect the players and their equipment from any wayward billiard balls.
He was a seasoned musician by the time all that happened, though. In Lake City, where he grew up, he and his band, The Radio Rangers, had often played in live broadcasts at WDSR. Along the way, he would form other bands, including Speedy Morris and the Night Owls, Speedy Morris and the Travelers, and the TouchTones. Son Don joined up with the band during the TouchTones’ heyday, at the age of 16, as the drummer.
He’d had to earn that place on the stage with his father, prove through practice, practice, practice, and a few guest appearances in the band, that he took the work seriously. He learned the basics on his dad’s spare drum kit after most of the boys in his neighborhood got guitars for Christmas one year. He’d decided to keep the beat for his buddies. They formed a band. With a loan from his mom, he soon bought his own kit and continued to progress.
And as a well-grown man he earned even more of his father’s respect when, shortly before his dad died in the late 1990s, he learned to play the guitar as well. He still has his father’s signature 1940s Gibson, and his Fender Telecaster.
Those are treasured possessions. And treasured, too, is the fact that his father has been honored by the creation of a musician’s award in his honor. His dad is rumored to know 3,000 songs by heart, and he doesn’t doubt it. He never saw his father with a song list or sheet music. The teetotaler favored “honky-tonk” style music, but Speedy Morris could cover countless artists in a variety of styles. He liked Willie Nelson, Hank Williams, and counted Ray Price and Marty Robbins among his favorites. He didn’t try to mirror their voices, but made their songs his own. He mixed in some wit and wisdom to flavor his show as well. He also cut one original single in Nashville; “Tom Cattin’ Around,” it was called. He made that record back in the 1940s, when 78s were common.
When Don Morris presented the Speedy Morris Award last Friday night to Joe Baxley, it brought back memories of his father, and one in particular stood out.
Many years ago, before roadways got so busy, Marianna would periodically shut down part of Lafayette Street for literal street dances in the 1950s, near the Jackson County Courthouse. His dad played those often. That “venue” is just a stone’s throw from Madison Street Park, where the son played last week and presented the award, a half-century after his father’s musical talents played out on the street down the way, within eyeshot of the park.
He said his dad and his bandmates in the early days often put their shows together on the spot. They’d learn their songs individually, rarely practicing together, and then bring it together on stage. “It was ‘Get in the key of G and hang on, because here we go,’” he said.
His father performed regularly until the last three or four years of his life, when illness and a leg amputation made it impossible to carry on his old pace.
His last public performance came six months before his death in late 1998. He played guitar at his grandson’s graduation ceremony. And that grandson, well he’s a musician, too. He plays drums, like his own dad.
