The effects of the coronavirus on businesses continue to evolve each day, but there are resources available to business owners.
Congressman Neal Dunn, R-Panama City, will host a telephone town hall at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, to discuss the CARES Act and the resources that are available to businesses in our district.
At the end of the call, there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions.
To participate, RSVP by 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Dunn’s offices can be reached at 202-225-5235 (D.C.), 850-785-0812 (Panama City) and 850-891-8610 (Tallahassee), or online at dunn.house.gov.
