The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Mary Carol Murdock, Jackson County Tax Collector held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. to celebrate the re-opening of the Jackson County Tax Collector’s office at the Jackson County Courthouse, 4445 Lafayette St., in Marianna.
The Jackson County Tax Collector, like several other government offices and local businesses, has been dislocated since October 2018 due to damages from Hurricane Michael. Mary Carol Murdock and her team have made the best of a bad situation and were able to continue to service the community through their Sneads and Graceville offices as well as the U.S. Highway 90 driver license office. Repairs are completed and Mary Carol and her staff are settling back into the courthouse location.
For more information, contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.
