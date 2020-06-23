The Jackson County Republican Party recently announced the 2020 Richard A. Hand Scholarship winners.
“This scholarship honors a great man who exemplified a heart of leadership to others,” Party officials said in announcing the winners. “Mr. Hand was a dedicated member of the Jackson County Republican Party as well as many other civic organizations. He was a well-respected man of the community.”
The 2020 recipients of the Richard A. Hand Scholarship are Megan Pelham graduate of Marianna High School and Lillie Livingston graduate from Cottondale High School. The scholarship is $500 for two semesters at Chipola College. Alice Pate, Republican State Committee Woman said, “We look forward to hearing of great accomplishments from these women in the future.”
