Nakia Williams, of Elite Events Management, is a professional photographer, among other things. Her photography work often takes her into the lives of relative strangers, but sometimes, her camera brings her a lot closer to home and family.
That was the case last Saturday, when she shot pictures at her cousin’s Robert E. Long Cane Day event in Two Egg. It’s held annually, although last year it wasn’t possible: Hurricane Michael destroyed Long’s building in October 2018 and it had to be rebuilt. That didn’t happen in time for the traditional date of the event, the first Saturday in December.
The event was welcomed back with open arms by the community when it returned in 2019. An estimated 200 visitors showed up to watch the cane-grinding demonstrations, pick up some home-cooked ribs, turkey legs, roasts and sides like sausage and biscuits with a sampling of Long’s syrup – many bought bottles of that goodness to take home
The event holds a special spot on Williams’ busy schedule and a special place in her heart. “I go because it’s in my community, because it’s family, and because it’s just a good experience,” Williams said. “It’s a good time with great food.”
Her cousin involves multiple generations in the event, ensuring that the old-world skills are passed down and not forgotten though time marches on and ever-increasing higher-tech pursuits compete for the younger generation’s attention.
