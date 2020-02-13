A Greenwood man was killed Wednesday afternoon when a truck rolled backwards over him as he was outside it, securing a gate, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials say Richard Lee Van, 71, was in a pasture adjacent to Paradise Club Road around 2:40 p.m., when the Toyota Tundra rolled backwards and struck him.
Vann died at the scene, the FHP report said.
