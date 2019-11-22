The recent program at the Marianna Rotary Club, hosted by Bill Stanton, featured Ricky Miller of Miller & Miller Chevrolet, Buick, GMC & Cadillac.
Miller spoke to the Club about the recovery process that the dealership has been through since Hurricane Michael. Now, a little over a year later, and after fighting with Insurance companies, Miller & Miller will be starting the rebuilding and remodeling of the dealership on the west side of Marianna, bringing more stabilization to the city and future growth of the community.
Miller also made a couple of special presentations: One to Creshul Harrison and family as being the family that originally built the dealership; and a plaque to Marianna City Manager Jim Dean in appreciation for the City's cooperation throughout the process. Each plaque contained some of the original wall paper from the dealership.
