Rotary welcomes Apalachicola Riverkeeper director

From left, are: Larry Kinsolving, Georgia Ackerman and Marianna Rotary Club President Allen Harkins.

 COURTESY MARIANNA ROTARY CLUB

For the first meeting of the New Year at the Marianna Rotary Club, the program, hosted by Larry Kinsolving, featured Apalachicola Riverkeeper Executive Director Georgia Ackerman.

Apalachicola Riverkeeper is dedicated to the protection of the Apalachicola River Basin.

Founded in 1998, by volunteers troubled by coastal habitat loss and threats of river pollution, Apalachicola Riverkeeper has maintained focus on root causes and realistic solutions to the threats facing this extraordinary watershed.

