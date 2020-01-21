Rotary welcomes visitors from Brazil

From left, are: Sarah Applewhite, Andresa Gehrmann, Gustavo Farias and Marianna Rotary Club President Allen Harkins.

 COURTESY MARIANNA ROTARY CLUB

A recent Marianna Rotary Club program, hosted by Sarah Applewhite of Carr Riggs & Ingram CPA, featured Andresa Gehrmann and Gustavo Farias, a young Brazilian couple who came to Marianna from Rio Grande do Sul, a state in the southern part of Brazil.

They arrived in the US in September, 2019. Farias is a zootechnist and has been working on his Ph.D. at the University of Florida Beef Research Center; he specializes in Forage and Animal production. Gehrmann is a Production Engineer. While in the States, she has been spending her time improving her English language skills and learning about the local culture and construction techniques.

The couple will head back to Brazil in February. One thing they said in their talk was one big difference between here and Brazil was freedom and safety.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments