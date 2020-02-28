Rubio staff to host mobile office hours Wednesday

The office of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) will host mobile office hours next week to assist constituents with federal casework issues in their communities.

These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to regional offices a more convenient way to receive federal casework assistance.

In Jackson County, hours are 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the county commission meeting room, 2864 Madison St., in Marianna.

Special to the Floridan

