Florida’s 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday has been passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Floridians can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. The sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 29 and extends through Thursday, June 4.
“Natural disasters can cause hardship and challenges for Floridians,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “In the last few years, hurricanes and tropical storms have inflicted severe damage on our state. I hope consumers will use the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday to gather supplies. It’s always a good idea to be prepared before disaster strikes.”
The Florida Department of Revenue issued a Tax Information Publication (TIP) that addresses the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. The TIP outlines qualifying items ranging from portable, self-powered light sources selling for $20 or less to portable generators selling for $750 or less. The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
Below is a list, prepared by the DOR, to guide shoppers. For more detailed information and promotional materials for the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, visit floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.
Selling for $10 or less: Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)
Selling for $20 or less: Any portable, self-powered light source(powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas), including candles, flashlights and lanterns
Selling for $25 or less: Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers
Selling for $30 or less: Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries). Qualifying sizes include: AAA-cell ; AA-cell ; C-cell ; D-cell ; six-volt and nine-volt
Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; nonelectrical)
Selling for $50 or less: Bungee cords; Ground anchor systems; Radios (powered by battery, solar, or handcrank), and including two-way and weather band units; ratchet straps; tarpaulins (tarps); tie-down kits; Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting
Selling for $750 or less:
Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage
Note: Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption, even if electrical cords are also included.
