Scholarship winner returns to Optimist Club

The Optimist Club of Jackson County had a special treat at their Dec. 3 meeting as Kyle Griffin, recipient of one of the club’s 2012 scholarships, came by to update members on his life.
He graduated from Chipola, and then transferred to Florida State University where he received a B.S. in chemical and bio medical engineering. He worked as a graduate assistant at FSU, researching Alzheimer’s disease while pursuing his master's degree, which he receives this week. He also had a civil engineering internship. He is now weighing his job offers to see where he'll go next.
It is wonderful seeing how our club has a part in helping our local youth succeed in life.
