School facilities director stops by Optimist meeting

The Optimist Club of Jackson County recently met and had as their guest speaker Stuart Wiggins.
Wiggins is the Director of Facilities for the Jackson County School Board. Updates he brought to the club included the status of some projects under construction for Jackson County: the K-5 addition in Graceville, which will save about $300,000 a year in taxpayer dollars once complete; and the K-8 school in Marianna, which will save around $850,000 a year once complete.
Both schools should be complete before beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
Some information he shared with the club regarding safety and security is that the Marianna school will lock its doors once school starts and will only be accessible by badge holders. Additionally, the glass in the lobby will be level three glass, which is not penetrable by small arms fire.
Some random fun facts he shared included: Graceville is the smallest public high school in Florida with a football team; Golson Elementary was built in 1952; Riverside Elementary was built in 1958; and Marianna Middle School was built in 1962 and was called Jackson County Training Center – it also housed a junior college in addition to being a regular school campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.