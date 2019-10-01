Moore, Drake and Gainer

Jackson County School Superintendent Larry Moore, right, greets Sen. George Gainer, left, and Rep. Brad Drake at a recent legislative delegation meeting at Jackson County School Board offices on Jefferson Street in Marianna.

Jackson County School Superintendent Larry Moore and his Director of Facilities and Construction, Stuart Wiggins, were among those who spoke before Sen. George Gainer and Rep. Brad Drake at a recent delegation session the two legislators held at school board offices in Marianna.

Moore first thanked the legislators for the lawmakers’ support of a $59 million school construction project funded by the state which has resulted in the new K-8 school in Jackson County that will combine Golson Elementary, Riverside Elementary and Marianna Middle School populations into one complex. The local school officials then asked the lawmakers to consider supporting an allocation of roughly $6 million to help furnish the new K-8 school, set to open in August of next year. The money would also go toward fixtures, playground equipment and perimeter security fencing t control entry and exit points.

In a written summary presented to the legislators, Moore also asked for $4.5 million in order to consolidate certain school services into a “tri-ancillary facility.” Putting district food services, transportation and facilities/maintenance operation under roof in a single 30,000 square foot hub would save an estimated $250,000 a year, the district estimates. “Not only does this consolidation effort generate savings, but it is also timely,” the summary read. “With the transition in ownership of the state’s Dozier property to Jackson County government, the school district services previously operating from the Dozier campus (food service warehouse, facilities and maintenance), through a previous lease with the state, needs a new location,” it continued. The summary also stated that such a facility “will also provide opportunity for expansion of the district’s CTE course offerings for middle and high school students, providing space to mentor these students in the construction and maintenance and culinary fields.”

For more on the delegation session, see an upcoming edition of the Jackson County Floridan.

