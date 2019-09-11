Scott Edwards is running as the next sheriff of Jackson County. He has served for 30 continuous years as a public servant in law enforcement. He has worked up the ranks through the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and has proudly served in nearly every capacity. He currently holds the position of Captain of Administration and Communications, where he assists the sheriff in tending to the day-to-day operations of the sheriff's office.
Scott has worked as an investigator with the Drug Task Force and the Criminal Investigations Division. During this time, he worked with numerous drug cases along with homicides, sexual assaults, burglaries, thefts, frauds, and other cases. In 2011, Scott was promoted to patrol captain where he oversaw the heart of the sheriff’s office, and in 2015 he was transferred to supervise both the Criminal Investigations Division and the Drug Task Force. Under his command, there was a 100 percent clearance rate for homicides with each one being secured by arrest and conviction for the persons responsible.
One of Scott’s most recent accomplishments is acting as project manager over the renovations of the new sheriff's office building. He worked tirelessly, pouring his heart into the project, spending countless hours at the new facility in hopes of making it a safe and secure place to work and visit.
Scott is aware of the outdated policies by which the sheriff’s office currently runs, and plans to lead a proactive agency that serves the people first. His platform includes fixing the county’s growing drug problem and the high number of vehicle crashes and deaths among our youth and teen drivers. Scott also plans to boost employee morale, mending the broken relationship between the community and the officers at JCSO. He plans to foster accountability among JCSO officers, earning back the trust of the public.
To learn more about Scott and his campaign, visit www.electscottedwards.com.
(Candidates running for a locally elected office are invited to submit one written announcement and photo, which will be published, free of charge, on an inside page of the Jackson County Floridan. Candidate submissions will not be published in the two weeks prior to Election Day. —Ed.)
