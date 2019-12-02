The third annual Scott 1817 Seminole War Battle reenactment will be held in Chattahoochee Dec. 6-8.
The event commemorates the Scott Battle of 1817, the first Native American victory and United States defeat of the Seminole Wars.
Battle reenactments are set to take place at 11:30 a.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 7 and at 2 p.m. CST on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Seminole, Red Stick Creek, and Maroon (Black Seminole) warriors will stage an amphibious attack on a keelboat as it comes up the Apalachicola River, recreating the deadly 1817 engagement.
Education Day on Friday, Dec. 6 will bring more than 1,000 area school and home school students to the banks of the Apalachicola River at Chattahoochee. They will learn about Native American and Black Seminole life, meet early frontier settlers, see musket, long rifle, and cannon firing demonstrations, hear frontier music, and learn about the Aux Arc (pronounced “Ozark”), a reconstructed 19th century keelboat.
The main public days are Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the battle reenactments, visitors will experience living history encampments of Native Americans, frontier settlers, and U.S. soldiers of the 1816-1821 era. The keelboat Aux Arc will be on display. There will be music, exhibits, food, vendors, and much more! The gates open each day at 8 a.m. CST and close at 2 p.m.
Saturday night will feature a luminaria service honoring all the men, women, and children of both sides that died during the First Seminole War years from 1816 to 1821. Reenactors and special guests will light 400 luminaries along the banks of the Apalachicola River. Each candle remembers a soldier or civilian, Native American or Black Seminole warrior or family member, and the 270 men, women, and children killed when a U.S. cannonball blew up the Fort at Prospect Bluff or “Negro Fort” on the lower Apalachicola River. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. CST. All events take place at River Landing Park, located at 500 River Landing Road in Chattahoochee. Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.scott1817.com or www.facebook.com/scott1817.
