Senior Fellowship Association welcomes police chief

Members of the Senior Fellowship Association met Monday, March 16, for their monthly luncheon and meeting. Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett was the guest speaker.
Baggett shared the many concerns about the novel coronavirus and the many scams happening. He discussed the Police Care Program, a wonderful, free service of the Marianna Police Department to make sure city residents living alone have daily contact with a friendly member of MPD staff to ensure all is well with them.
You can call 526-3125 and a police officer will come by and get your information. From then on, you must call the Department daily, between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon to advise them you are okay. If you do not call, they will call your home. If no answer, they will send an officer to check on you. If they still cannot get in contact with you, they will try contacting neighbors and family. If one is going to be out of town for any length of time, let them know and they’ll keep a close check on your home.
