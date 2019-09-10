Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday declared September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in the community. The request was brought by Carol Wyatt and her daughter, Madison Wilson, whose cancer robbed her of the acute hearing she needed to play her music, along with affecting her live in many other negative ways. Joining them Tyisha Corbitt, whose daughter also has cancer.
Wyatt passed out gold ribbons ahead of the meeting, saying she hoped that the declaration here and elsewhere in the country could someday make the gold ribbon as recognizable as the pink ribbons so widely recognized in association with breast cancer awareness.
The three offered sobering statistics associated with childhood cancer, including this in the proposed proclamation that the board soon approved Tuesday: On average, 50 children are diagnosed with cancer in Northwest Florida every year.
Many other statistics were shared, including the fact that only four cents of every research dollar are spent battling childhood cancer.
