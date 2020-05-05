A well-known local DJ has good reason to understand the importance of dedicated health care providers. “Diamond D” Derwin Hazelton has been battling Stage 4 lung cancer for a while. A fierce fighter in that war, he’s had an army of allies in the health care community, people he counts as heroes.
Hazelton is a well-loved fixture in the community. He’s known as a mentor, a giver and a talented music spinner who has often put profit aside to provide a wall of sound at events for good causes. A big party of appreciation was held on his behalf some time ago at Madison Street Park in Marianna and he was even given a key to the city. That’s a rare honor.
Hazelton said he wanted to return that gestures of appreciation now as so many of his supporters are on the front of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he appreciates their dedication in taking care of a community filled with people he loves and that have already, and continue to, shower him affection and good wishes. He wanted to do a simple, comforting thing: feed the front-liners.
He shared those thoughts with friend LaDray Gilbert along the way, and with Coe and Loretta Spears, the owners of another community cornerstone: Spears' Café in Marianna. Pretty soon, those friends and Gilbert’s fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity/Kappa Beta Beta Chapter, decided to help him put his dream in motion. People from those organizations took the food out Friday. They’d also put some dollars into the project.
Still undergoing chemotherapy, he’s doing well but does not always have the kind of strength it would take to ramble around the city delivering food to places like Jackson Hospital, Marianna Health and Rehab, and Signature HealthCare at the Courtyard. But he gets out quite a bit, he said, and in fact went to the family parade at Signature just ahead of his meal project being realized.
“Before COVID stopped so much, I could pretty much go where I wanted, do what I wanted to do,” Hazelton said. “I mean to do all I can to live life to the fullest and to fight this (cancer) with all I have. I went to the parade and played some music for them on my stereo system as I drove around with everybody else in the parade. It was a fun experience because I got to let them know I still care about them and they let me know they care about me. I know a lot of them. My wife works out there, and a lot of them were concerned about me. They looked out for me, with prayers, and I just wanted to show them that I’m doing well. They waved, and shouted out, and it was really meaningful to me.”
Hazelton said having a part in the meal reach-out was special, too. “So many people, throughout my illness, have prayed, shown me love, and generosity. Trinkets, gestures, all these things have meaning for me and I will never, ever forget the way people have reached out to me. This little gesture back is a just a fraction of what I feel for all that I’ve received, but it’s something I hope represented my gratitude.”
The fraternity brothers and some volunteers from The Gilbert Firm did that heavy lifting for him.
“It was his brainchild,” Gilbert said, referring to Hazelton. “We just were happy to have a little part in it by doing the footwork. It’s an outpouring of love, between him and so many who reached out to help.”
Gilbert said 100 meals went out that day from Spears' Café, including some of the almost iconic burgers that draw so many to the spot for a bite.
