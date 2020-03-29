Abnormally warm weather coupled with a lack of adequate rainfall create an increased potential for wildfire activity over the past several days, according to the Florida Forest Service.
The agency responded to many of these wildfires over the weekend. The largest is currently 119 acres in Fountain, Florida and was 90 percent contained as of late Sunday afternoon.
Increased wind conditions, coming from variable directions, caused multiple containment issues for firefighter crews. The Florida Forest Service has required the use of an excavator, helicopter and heavy bulldozers to establish containment lines.
“Hurricane Michael devastated our area approximately 18 months ago,” FFS sources said in a press release. “This left 2.8 million acres of broken or downed timber on the ground. This debris is drying out quicker, creating difficult conditions for forestry firefighters to establish contingency lines. These conditions are causing wildfires to grow faster and larger. The Florida Forest Service is recommending everyone to be extremely cautious with any outdoor burning including pile burns, campfires, and outdoor grilling. The Florida panhandle is under moderate drought conditions causing escapes to escalate quickly.”
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at www.FDACS.gov\FLFloridaForest.
