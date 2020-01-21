Sheriff tells Optimists of staff shortages

Sheriff Lou Roberts recently addressed the Optimist Club of Marianna about critical staff shortages at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Roberts acknowledged that personnel shortages are a nationwide problem and are not unique to his office.
Jackson County covers 955 square miles and the Sheriff’s Office received over 40,000 calls for service in 2019. Currently, only four uniformed deputies patrol the roads at a given time, leaving each responsible for 250 square miles.
When fully staffed, seven deputies should be working at a time. Two deputies are currently out on extended injury leave and if someone is sick or needs a day off, staff level drops below the critical limit.
Certain positions must be filled at all times by state statute, meaning a deputy must be pulled off of the road to fill the spot, in case of emergency. The Sheriff’s Office has lost 56 deputies in the past four years, which is the equivalent of losing the entire department. In 2019 alone, 21 deputies left JCSO and the Sheriff’s Office is currently nine deputies short. It places an additional load on everyone and makes granting leave time more difficult, all of which adds to the stress level.
When the Sheriff’s Office does hire a new deputy, he or she begins a 16-week training period, meaning that they cannot work alone or fill a vacancy until they have completed their field training. Bay County, for example, starts their deputies out $6,500 a year higher with increases for experience. Their insurance is cheaper and there are more opportunities for overtime and good-paying, off-duty details. A new deputy at BCSO can easily make $50,000 or more a year their first year.
Sheriff Roberts acknowledges that the problem didn’t get here overnight and it may not be solved overnight, but he feels that we must begin to work on a remedy. He also understands that Jackson County does not have the tax base that Bay County does. During the question-and-answer portion of the program, the crowd agreed that whatever funding source is sought out, it should be broad-based, not something like ad valorem taxes, which only target homeowners and property owners. The crowd asked Sheriff Roberts what they could do to support the effort. He encouraged them to talk to their neighbors and county commissioners and express their support. The group agreed to attend future commission meetings in support of the Sheriff’s Office.
