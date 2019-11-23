Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...ONE QUARTER OF A MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...DENSE FOG CAN CAUSE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WITH VISIBILITY QUICKLY DECREASING ALONG A ROADWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&