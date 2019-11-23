The Operation Christmas Child shoebox donation deadline is nearing as the packing team prepares to get those gifts shipped off to children in need across the world.
Eastside Baptist Church will be open for a few hours today, Sunday and Monday to accept items for items to put in those boxes, or to receive completed boxes if donors wish to compile their own in plastic boxes roughly the same shape and size of standard shoeboxes.
Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.; Sunday’s hours are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday’s hours are from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The church took on local management of the Samaritan’s Purse “Operation Christmas Child” project about a decade ago and continues to serve as the central organizing force. Each week, a core team meets to pack more boxes as donations come in.
This year, the group set a goal of sending off 3,000 boxes, and as of Thursday the team had counted 3,024. That’s a record for the local community, and team leader Patti Gambill said she was grateful to a community that responded so generously, especially in a year of extreme challenges for storm-struck Jackson County. It was a huge goal, she said. And if enough last-minute donations come in and round it up to an even 3,100, that would be icing on the Christmas cake.
In addition to the donations of shoebox items that are still being taken for the next few days, monetary contributions that help with shipping are also still welcome. The shipping costs $9 a box--and the purchase of the standard 50-cent shoeboxes made available by Samaritan’s Purse. The team needs another $3,000 to meet that $27,000 cost. Any additional money would be set aside for use with an eye on the year to come, at after-holiday sales where deep discounts can be realized now for the 2020 box project.
The boxes are packed with a few hygiene items, socks, school supplies and a few toys, with a small stuffed animal or other “huggable” treasure always in the mix. The donated items are sorted by age group — the program serves ages 2 to 14. Those wishing to help in any way can call the church at 850-526-2004 to find out more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.