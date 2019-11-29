Christmas Parade

In this Floridan file photo, Santa Claus needed both of his arms to wave to everyone from his perch atop a Sneads Volunteer Fire Department truck.

 FLORIDAN FILE

The following Christmas parades are scheduled in Jackson County:

Thursday, Dec. 5: Graceville at 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6: Marianna at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7: Alford at 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 13: Grand Ridge at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14: Cottondale at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14: Sneads at 4 p.m.

