The following Christmas parades are scheduled in Jackson County:
Thursday, Dec. 5: Graceville at 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6: Marianna at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Alford at 11 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 13: Grand Ridge at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14: Cottondale at 11 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14: Sneads at 4 p.m.
