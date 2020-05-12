A handful of local small businesses joined forces to participate in some way during the mid-March fifth anniversary of Living Life Repurposed, a retailer in Marianna, and the co-located Heads Up Hair Design, with all having goods or services available at the event.
Most of the owners involved are women, some of whom have husbands as co-owners.
The strategy of working together worked well, said Sissie Woodall, the owner of Living Life Repurposed. Also occupying the space at 4540 Lafayette Street, Suite F (within the Rivertown Community Church complex) is Heads Up Hair Design, owned and operated by Teri Cobb. The two had shared space at a different location, as well, before making the move to the bigger and more visible spot they now occupy.
Woodall said she appreciated having all those other businesses come in for her event and that it was a pleasure giving them space for the day to sell their own non-competing wares or services.
But just after that event, COVID-19 to a large extent slammed the brakes almost all their business operations that couldn’t be carried out through no-contact means.
Things are slowing getting back to something like normal for many as restrictions ease. Gov. Ron DeSantis has re-opened hair salons, for instance, with certain safety precautions still required, and retail can open back up at no more than a 25 percent occupancy rate at a time. Cobb has opened by-appointment only and is available Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. She’s taking extra precautions for customers, with increased cleaning protocols in light of COVID-19 and resulting guidelines for her industry.
Woodall also opened up last week, making sure to keep her customer count at 25 percent occupancy or less as dictated by re-opening guidelines.
She and Cobb were very, very busy during that mid-March celebration, and both are hoping to see busy days to come as the gradual re-opening of commerce continues. They also hope to maintain the partnerships they enjoy with others, and to build more as they go along.
Living Life Repurposed can be reached at 850-372-4840. Heads Up Hair Design can be reached at 850-573-0599.
Back at the March event, they had many of those partners on hand. There were cookies for sale from Alisha Medlin, custom-cookie maker and owner of Alisha’s Custom Cookies in Greenwood.
There were colorful live and silk plants from Kerrie Brogdon, flower farmer and owner of KB Farms Cut Flowers in Jackson County.
A book by local author Kay Dennis, “Surviving Hurricane Michael,” was also on display and for sale there. On the Saturday wrapping things up that weekend, Dawn Prietz conducted a pottery-making demonstration, and had some of her wares for sale, as well.
They were also helped along by Amber Dungan, the owner of The Social Firm, which creates and maintains some marketing strategies for Woodall and other small business owners.
And outside, Green Gate Olive Grove owners Sally and David Gist were busy, too, at their food truck getting their customers fed from a menu that had been specially-prepared for the event. The two had purchased the Green Gate grove from its founder some time back and expanded it from simply a grove selling its olives to a venue that also includes olive oil tastings, meal catering, tour group presentations, and their own line of olive oils, vinegars and spices, along with u-pick opportunities and seasonal events. The addition of a food truck allows them to expand their reach, and also helps them carry out a philosophy they’ve long embraced.
Sally Gist said the Repurposed event goes to the very heart of what they believe in. Partnerships, they said, is a venture that can help everyone involved. Some of their products, for instance, are made from what’s produced by local growers, like Smiley B Farms Tupelo Honey out of Graceville. They make a honey-and-ginger-infused balsamic vinegar using his honey, and they also keep a supply of his raw product for sale at their home venue at Compass Lake.
Getting out in the community with their food truck, and working with other local companies to spark business for both is one of the joys of their business, they say.
Other participating businesses at the three-day anniversary celebration included Alisha Medlin, custom-cookie maker and owner of Alisha’s Custom Cookies. Kerrie Brogdon, flower farmer and owner of KB Farms Cut Flowers in Jackson County was also in the mix with offerings displayed prominently in the Repurposed shop.
Local author Kay Dennis also had her book, Surviving Hurricane Michael, on display and for sale there.
Woodall, like Gist, also has long-believed that such partnerships allow local businesses to help each other , their customers, and the community’s economy at large. The thrill for her, she said, is to be surrounded by so much creative force when others partner-in.
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Lindsy Milton said she thought such partnership is a capital idea.
“It’s great to see a local small business like Living Life Repurposed being successful enough to celebrate five years,” Milton said.
“I think I can speak for them when I say thank you to our community and visitors for supporting them and shopping local. We are so lucky to have small business owners that create partnerships to host events like (its anniversary) that really add value to our community. These businesses offer some unique goods and services and if you haven’t visited them before I highly recommend.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.