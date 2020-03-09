The North Florida Inland Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG) and partners conducted a home dedication celebration Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m., for a family in Sneads that had their home repaired after Hurricane Michael.
Repairs were made through the efforts of the LTRG in coordinating recover resources from the Mennonite Disaster Service, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, and Rivertown Community Church. The home was built for Crystal Armstrong and her family, which includes two young children. Their home on Gay Avenue in Sneads had extensive roof damage, so much so that its interior had to be completely remodeled.
Armstrong said she and her family applied for the help last August, and that she feels grateful for it. There were times she wondered if all the paperwork would result in success, but today advises others to seek out help as it becomes available, and to stick with the process.
Difficult days had followed the storm. She had a two-month-old at the time, and the family had to move into a rental for a good amount of time, until her mother, whose mobile home had been destroyed in the hurricane, got a new place to live and offered them space with her.
“It was challenging for a while, having to uproot like that, but now we’re back home and we feel so blessed by that, “ she said. “There were times I wanted to give up; numerous times I didn’t think it was going to happen. When you have kids, you’re always wondering and worrying about what will happen next, and it was a little stressful. But it takes time for things like that and we had to realize that and just work through it. It was definitely worth it.
“It’s hard to believe that an organization like that will reach out and help when you feel like you have nothing. I want to get the word out: They’re awesome.”
