The Florida Highway Patrol reports the critical injury of 47-year-old Sneads resident Raymond Gifford in a Jackson County traffic crash Monday around 12:50 p.m.
Authorities say Gifford was driving a 2009 Audi A4I northbound on County road 271 when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway on the east shoulder. He then overcorrected, officials say, and left the roadway on the west shoulder. The Audi then spun clockwise, traveled up a culvert and became airborne.
The vehicle landed right-side-up, still spinning, and then overturned on its left side, colliding with a tree. The Audi came to final rest on its driver’s side facing north against a tree on the west shoulder of the road. Gifford was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.Sneads man critically injured in Jackson County crash
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.