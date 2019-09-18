A Sneads motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in an east Jackson County traffic crash on U.S. Highway 90, near Gadsden County’s Chattahoochee community.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that Glynn Harold Dunham Jr., 54, was killed in the 6:50 p.m. crash.
Officials say Dunham was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson bike westbound on U.S. 90 near its intersection with Lock Access Road near the Jim Woodruff Dam when the crash occurred. Driving a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado, 30-year-old Sneads resident Christopher J. Dudley failed to see Dunham and tried to make a left turn onto U.S. 90 from Lock Access Road’s stop sign for southbound traffic, according to FHP.
Authorities say Dunham tried to avoid a collision by laying his bike onto its left side. The motorcycle then overturned, ejecting Dunham, who then collided with the truck Dudley was driving, officials say.
Dudley and his passenger, 28-year-old Cordero Dean Dudley, were not injured in the crash.
