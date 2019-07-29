Sgt. Brett Preston with the Sneads Police Department received minor injuries Saturday when he lost control of his patrol car while responding to a burglary in progress.
SPD Chief Mike Miller reported the incident in a press release Saturday.
“On the morning of July 27,” Miller wrote, “…Preston was responding to the Inwood community to back up a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a burglary in progress call. Sergeant Preston was operating his vehicle in emergency response with lights and sirens activated. In an attempt to maneuver around another vehicle, Sergeant Preston lost control of his vehicle which caused him to exit the roadway. Sergeant Preston received minor injuries from the accident and was transported to Jackson Hospital where he was treated and released.”
In the release, Miller thanked Jackson County Fire Rescue, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Sneads volunteers for their quick response to the injured officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.