The Sneads Pageant starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Sneads High School Auditorium.

All former Sneads queens and current local area queens are invited to attend.

Come and support your favorite contestant! Admission is $5 per person; children that do not require a seat get in free.

Little Miss and Miss Sneads are official preliminaries to the Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival pageants, where the winners will represent the Town of Sneads in October.

Contestants are:

Future Little Miss SneadsSadie Burdeshaw

Paisley Perry

Lakyn Clark

Little Miss SneadsAnnlea Jeter

Millie May

Sarahjane Baxley

Junior Miss SneadsHayley Guy

Hanna Dean

Emily Brown

Miss SneadsTristen McDaniel

Meg Alexander

Sherrie Griffin

