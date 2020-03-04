The Sneads Pageant starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Sneads High School Auditorium.
All former Sneads queens and current local area queens are invited to attend.
Come and support your favorite contestant! Admission is $5 per person; children that do not require a seat get in free.
Little Miss and Miss Sneads are official preliminaries to the Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival pageants, where the winners will represent the Town of Sneads in October.
Contestants are:
Future Little Miss SneadsSadie Burdeshaw
Paisley Perry
Lakyn Clark
Little Miss SneadsAnnlea Jeter
Millie May
Sarahjane Baxley
Junior Miss SneadsHayley Guy
Hanna Dean
Emily Brown
Miss SneadsTristen McDaniel
Meg Alexander
Sherrie Griffin
